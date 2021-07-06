B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.24. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 1,738,043 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.92.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

