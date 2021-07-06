Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baidu.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

