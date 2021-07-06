Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $196.70

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.70, but opened at $191.75. Baidu shares last traded at $188.68, with a volume of 56,498 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.