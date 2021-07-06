Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $174.63 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.15 or 0.00074139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $174.63 million and $44.64 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00942661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

