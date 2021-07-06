Banano Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $193,706.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046328 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,566 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,600,320 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

