Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.90. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 8,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.56%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 456.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

