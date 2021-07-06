BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 129,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,444 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $28.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.