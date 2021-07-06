Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Reduced by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,030 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 603,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.