Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of Vera Bradley worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRA. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

