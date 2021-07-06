Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.90

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$123.90 and traded as high as C$127.63. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$127.32, with a volume of 916,347 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$123.90. The firm has a market cap of C$82.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

