Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,934 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after buying an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 369,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.