Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $471,735,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.