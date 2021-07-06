Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Spectrum Brands worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

