Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,540 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Plexus worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.