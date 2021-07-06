Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $588,824.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $17.14 million and $588,824.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00135221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00166617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.28 or 0.99816646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00935986 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.