Barclays Boosts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,825

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,795.60 ($23.46).

Shares of SN traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,586.50 ($20.73). 644,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.15. The company has a market capitalization of £13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

