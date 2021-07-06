Barclays Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $250.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of LLY opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.92. The firm has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

