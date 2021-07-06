Barclays PLC Buys 2,614 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of TTEC worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $49,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

