Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

