Barclays PLC Purchases 37,138 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,989,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

