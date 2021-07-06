Barclays PLC Purchases 4,138 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

