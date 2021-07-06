Barclays PLC Sells 62,365 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,365 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

