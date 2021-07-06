Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

PFC traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110.20 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,481,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,310. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of £381.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67). Also, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

