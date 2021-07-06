Barrington Research Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $190.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG traded up $10.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,819. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.