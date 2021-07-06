Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYCBF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barry Callebaut has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $$2,300.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,270.25. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,900.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

