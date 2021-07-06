Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYCBF. Citigroup began coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barry Callebaut has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BYCBF stock remained flat at $$2,300.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,270.25. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,900.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

