Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €81.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.50 ($79.41). 1,334,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion and a PE ratio of -273.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of €67.70. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.