BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BVC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 98.20 ($1.28). The stock had a trading volume of 789,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of £432.51 million and a P/E ratio of 62.45. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
