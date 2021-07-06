BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BVC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 98.20 ($1.28). The stock had a trading volume of 789,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of £432.51 million and a P/E ratio of 62.45. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.