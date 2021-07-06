Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases 377,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $382,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.95. 569,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.12. The firm has a market cap of $997.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

