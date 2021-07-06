Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,132.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $2,132.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00005417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00022284 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

