Bean Cash Price Up 0.6% This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $157.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,242,875,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

