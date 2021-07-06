Bela 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $567.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bela has traded up 90.4% against the dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $168,044.70 and approximately $567.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00404454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,307,007 coins and its circulating supply is 49,160,623 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

