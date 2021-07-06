Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,369 ($44.02). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,369 ($44.02), with a volume of 124,436 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,739.30 ($48.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,502.24.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

