Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,369 ($44.02). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,369 ($44.02), with a volume of 124,436 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,739.30 ($48.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,502.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

