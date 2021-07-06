Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.
WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,215.63 ($42.01).
LON:WTB traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,222 ($42.10). The company had a trading volume of 334,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,492. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
