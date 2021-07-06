Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,215.63 ($42.01).

LON:WTB traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,222 ($42.10). The company had a trading volume of 334,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,492. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider David Atkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, with a total value of £32,390 ($42,317.74).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

