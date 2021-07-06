Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 550 ($7.19).

Shares of LON AVST traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 502 ($6.56). 1,165,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,865. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 472.73.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

