Berry Data Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $68,380.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00165866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.57 or 1.00140876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00947999 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

