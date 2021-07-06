Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

BERY stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.