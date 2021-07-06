Beyond Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.26 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,269,198 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.