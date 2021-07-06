Bezant One Day Volume Reaches $3,926.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 401.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded 128.3% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $1.58 million and $3,926.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.88 or 0.00929890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

