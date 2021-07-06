BIDR Reaches One Day Volume of $17.09 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.67 or 0.99890197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.00945058 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

