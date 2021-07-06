BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 102,953 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -64.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

