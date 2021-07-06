BIKI (BIKI) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $381,464.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

