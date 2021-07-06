Bintex Futures One Day Trading Volume Reaches $441,038.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $106,544.64 and $441,038.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,102.73 or 1.00315342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00952846 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

