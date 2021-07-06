Bio-Rad Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,525 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,942% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 put options.
Shares of BIO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.40. 153,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.66. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $457.03 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
