BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $224.00

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.00, but opened at $213.59. BioNTech shares last traded at $213.08, with a volume of 8,762 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.