BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $224.00

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.00, but opened at $213.59. BioNTech shares last traded at $213.08, with a volume of 8,762 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
