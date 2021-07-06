Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.89. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 60,196 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$467.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

