Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $358,605.14 and $116,813.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00970282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.33 or 0.08756883 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

