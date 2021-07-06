Bitcloud Market Cap Tops $663,753.81 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $663,753.81 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.46 or 0.99976212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01403047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00405622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00392787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005938 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,950,462 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

