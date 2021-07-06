Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0858 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

