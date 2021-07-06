Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0850 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.